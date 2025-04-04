Abu Dhabi Comedy Season Is Back For Round Two!

Brace yourself for nonstop laughs…

Abu Dhabi Comedy Season is making its big return!

Following last year’s smash-hit debut, the 2025 edition is set to bring even bigger laughs to Etihad Arena from April to July. With a star-studded lineup and non-stop comedy gold, this season, organized by Live Nation Middle East & GME Events, promises to tickle every funny bone. Meet the stars!

Trevor Noah—April 26

Trevor Noah wowed Abu Dhabi in February 2024 with his sold-out Off The Record tour, delivering sharp observational humor with his signature straight-faced style. As a comedian, writer, producer, actor, and former Daily Show host, he’s built a global fan base with his blend of social commentary and effortless humor. Now, due to popular demand, he’s back in the UAE for another night of laughter, reflection, and entertainment.

Kevin Hart—May 2

A frequent visitor to the UAE, Kevin Hart is set to return to Abu Dhabi with his high-energy stand-up show for a night of nonstop laughter. The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, and producer began his journey in comedy at a local club in Philadelphia and has since become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. With eleven number-one box office hits and a long list of globally acclaimed films, Hart’s comedic brilliance continues to entertain audiences worldwide.

Gad Elmaleh—May 30

Gad Elmaleh, the Moroccan-Canadian comedian and actor, hailed as one of France’s funniest stars, is set to bring his signature charm to the stage. Known for Midnight in Paris and the Netflix series Huge in France, he has captivated audiences worldwide with his sharp wit and storytelling. With sold-out one-man shows, global tours, and acclaimed films, his performance promises an unforgettable night of laughter.

Michael McIntyre—May 10

Michael McIntyre is set to steal the spotlight with his quick wit and infectious humor! The comedy superstar, famous for 33 record-breaking sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena, has kept the world laughing with TV hits like Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, plus global tours that have packed arenas with over 4 million fans. Brace yourselves for a night of nonstop laughs!

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias—May 3

With nearly a billion YouTube views and over 25 million social media followers, Gabriel Iglesias is a comedy powerhouse! In 2018, he joined legends like Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock on The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Top 40 Comedy Players’ list. From selling out Madison Square Garden to rocking the Sydney Opera House, this comedy icon knows how to bring the laughs—get ready for a night of pure fun!

Pete Davidson—June 25

Pete, known for his hilarious stint on “Saturday Night Live” and the hit film The King of Staten Island, is a comedy force you don’t want to miss. From his stand-up specials like Turbo Fonzarelli on Netflix to being named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, Pete brings the laughs (and charm) wherever he goes.

Bill Burr—July 12

Known for his unapologetic sharp humor, Bill Burr isn’t just a comedy legend—Rolling Stone named him one of the ‘50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.’ From Breaking Bad’s scheming Patrick Kuby to his Emmy-nominated Immoral Compass, he’s mastered the art of making audiences laugh, think, and come back for more. With hit specials like Walk Your Way Out and the Grammy-nominated Paper Tiger, plus his wildly popular Monday Morning Podcast, Burr is bringing his no-nonsense comedy to the stage—buckle up!

