Abu Dhabi’s Culture, Sport And Entertainment Just Leveled Up With A Renewed Partnership!

Big news for Abu Dhabi lovers!

CFI, the region’s leading online trading platform, has officially renewed its strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), continuing a collaboration that’s all about culture, entertainment, and sport!

Building on the success of their first partnership in 2024, this renewed collaboration will run from 2025 to 2027,  and it’s just the beginning!

Together, CFI and DCT Abu Dhabi aim to keep bringing world-class experiences to residents and visitors alike, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hotspot for culture, sports, and entertainment.

As an officially designated Strategic Partner, CFI is not just about trading,  it’s about supporting creativity, innovation, and community experiences across the UAE. From sponsoring major sporting events to entertainment initiatives that get the whole city talking, CFI is helping turn Abu Dhabi into a playground for unforgettable moments.

For anyone who loves Abu Dhabi, this partnership is a win-win!

H.E. Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, shared:
“The power of partnerships is a cornerstone of our success. We’re proud to continue working with CFI, a strategic partner that champions sports and events. With our growing lineup of cultural, sports, and entertainment experiences, every visitor discovers something inspiring. This collaboration will help Abu Dhabi shine even brighter on the global stage.”

CFI CEO Ziad Melhem added:
“We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi. Supporting events that bring together culture, sport, and innovation reflects our commitment to the UAE’s vibrant future. This partnership shows how business excellence and cultural enrichment can go hand in hand.”

Expect more incredible events, more unforgettable experiences, and more ways for the city to showcase its heritage, creativity, and innovation.

CFI’s renewed partnership is a reminder that the UAE isn’t just a place to live or work…it’s a place to celebrate life, culture, and community, all while staying connected to a brighter, innovative future. 

