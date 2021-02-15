د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

There Was An Adorable Proposal In Downtown Dubai On Valentine's Day

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Adorable proposal alert!

A couple stopped Downtown Dubai crowds in their tracks when a loved-up beau got down on one knee to propose marriage to his soon-to-be-missus.

She said yes!

A video shows the pair near the Downtown boulevard, the man gets on his knee and captures the attention of nearby onlookers. He asks for her hand and when she says yes, he jumps up and you can hear the applause and cheers from crowds nearby.

Congrats! The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day

The hubby-to-be planned the adorable proposal at the iconic location.

Cahutteee – the couple look smitten!

Love is in the air: A Proposal At Dubai Expo Is Stealing Hearts This Valentine’s Day

Read it here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

The Lovin Daily: CZN Burak Reopens On Valentine’s Day After Brief Closure For Breaking COVID-19 Guidelines

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?