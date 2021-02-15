Latest
There Was An Adorable Proposal In Downtown Dubai On Valentine's Day
Adorable proposal alert!
A couple stopped Downtown Dubai crowds in their tracks when a loved-up beau got down on one knee to propose marriage to his soon-to-be-missus.
She said yes!
A video shows the pair near the Downtown boulevard, the man gets on his knee and captures the attention of nearby onlookers. He asks for her hand and when she says yes, he jumps up and you can hear the applause and cheers from crowds nearby.
Congrats! The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day
The hubby-to-be planned the adorable proposal at the iconic location.
Cahutteee – the couple look smitten!
