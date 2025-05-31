Aeon & Trisl Secures Emaar’s Top Broker Title For The 7th Time In A Row

Let’s just say—if selling real estate was an Olympic sport, Aeon & Trisl would be taking home gold. Again.

For the seventh time in a row. Yup, they’ve just been crowned Emaar’s No. 1 Broker for Q1 2025, proving that consistency is kind of their thing.

Leading the charge (with zero signs of slowing down) is none other than Sikander Aziz…

AKA the real estate rockstar who’s somehow cracked the code on staying at the top. Not only was he Emaar’s Top Seller in 2024, he’s already taken the crown for 2025 too. Humble flex? Maybe. But when you’ve got that much insight, strategy, and charm rolled into one deal-closing machine, it’s not bragging — it’s just FACTS.

And it’s not just Sikander making waves

Steering the whole ship is Group CEO Mr. Saleem Karsaz, whose global vision and razor-sharp instincts have made Aeon & Trisl a powerhouse from the UAE to the UK and Pakistan. His take on it? “We’re not selling square feet, we’re shaping futures.” MICCC drop.

From Dubai Hills Estate to The Valley, from Address-branded villas to waterfront dreams in Creek Harbour, this team is everywhere—and clearly, they’re not done yet…

So if you’re looking to buy, sell, invest, or just witness greatness, you know who to call With a track record this solid, a team this sharp, and a vision that keeps evolving with the city, it’s safe to say: The future of real estate is already here — and it has a name. See you next quarter… same winners, new records… Call the team today.