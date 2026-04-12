After “Mocking” A Traditional Zaghroota At Coachella… Sabrina Carpenter Is Facing Major Backlash

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Sabrina Carpenter is making headlines for a reason that’s giving less “Espresso” and more “instant regret.” She’s facing some major heat after a clip from her set went viral.
During her performance, a fan in the crowd let out a loud, celebratory zaghroota, a traditional high-pitched ululation used to express joy.
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While it might have seemed like a quick joke to her, for millions of people watching online, it was a massive swing and a miss.
@user580415470841 oohh how do we feel about this. #sabrinacarpenter #coachella #zaghrouta #coachella2026 #sabrina ♬ original sound – cleo
For those who aren’t caught up, a zaghroota is a deeply rooted cultural tradition used during weddings, graduations, and celebrations across:
By labeling it “yodeling” and calling it “weird,” fans feel Sabrina reduced a sacred cultural expression to a weird noise, and the “mocking” vibes were loud and clear.
Fans are fuming, with many pointing out that in 2026, we should probably know the difference between a Swiss mountain call and a celebratory tradition from the Global South.
@naw_sirSabrina habibti…♬ original sound – Nasser Al-Rayess
my apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly. my reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is!
I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out https://t.co/f3KuT8sggH
— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 11, 2026
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