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After “Mocking” A Traditional Zaghroota At Coachella… Sabrina Carpenter Is Facing Major Backlash

Malak Nazir
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Sabrina Carpenter is making headlines for a reason that’s giving less “Espresso” and more “instant regret.” She’s facing some major heat after a clip from her set went viral.

During her performance, a fan in the crowd let out a loud, celebratory zaghroota, a traditional high-pitched ululation used to express joy.

 

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Instead of vibing with it, Sabrina paused and asked the crowd, “Is that yodeling?”

While it might have seemed like a quick joke to her, for millions of people watching online, it was a massive swing and a miss.

@user580415470841 oohh how do we feel about this. #sabrinacarpenter #coachella #zaghrouta #coachella2026 #sabrina ♬ original sound – cleo

For those who aren’t caught up, a zaghroota is a deeply rooted cultural tradition used during weddings, graduations, and celebrations across:

  • The Arab World
  • Sub-Saharan Africa
  • Parts of South Asia

By labeling it “yodeling” and calling it “weird,” fans feel Sabrina reduced a sacred cultural expression to a weird noise, and the “mocking” vibes were loud and clear.

Social media did not hold back

Fans are fuming, with many pointing out that in 2026, we should probably know the difference between a Swiss mountain call and a celebratory tradition from the Global South.

@naw_sirSabrina habibti…♬ original sound – Nasser Al-Rayess

Butttt, Sabrina has addressed the issue and apologized for it

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