Ajman Police Save A Man From Attempting To Jump To His Death Over Financial Difficulties

A man sat at the edge of the Sheikh Khalifa bridge, attempting to jump off but Ajman Police intervened just in time

A criminal investigation team and police patrols were alerted and arrived just in the nick of time. The video, shared by the police, shows the authorities intervening and convincing the expat not to jump.

Police mediators tried to calm him down when another officer grabbed the man from behind and dragged him to safety.

The Director-General of Police Operations stated that the young man was transferred to the Hamidiyah Police Station. The investigation found that he was going through financial difficulties and does not suffer from mental health issues or diseases. His case was then referred to the community police to help settle his debt, according to Khaleej Times.

