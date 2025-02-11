An Exciting New Podcast Is Bringing Dubai’s Stories To Life And You Can’t Miss It!

Get ready for some EPIC stories STRAIGHT from Dubai’s vibrant community!

Dubai is more than just towering skyscrapers and luxury, it’s a city bursting with untold stories, hidden gems, and inspiring people who make it extraordinary. And now, thanks to DXB Unheard, a brand-new podcast and YouTube series hosted by the amazing Kate Garraway, you’re about to dive into the heart of it all!

Each episode of DXB Unheard peels back the layers of this vibrant metropolis, shining a spotlight on the innovators, dreamers, and changemakers who are shaping Dubai’s future.

Expect deep conversations, personal triumphs, and incredible journeys…straight from the people who live them!

Known for her warm and engaging interview style, Kate Garraway is bringing her signature charm to DXB Unheard, making every episode a deep dive into the people and stories that define Dubai.

The show kicks off with an iconic premiere on Monday 10 February, diving into Dubai’s unique cultural mix!

Episode 1: “The Melting Pot” will explore the true essence of the area, where 200 nationalities live, work, and thrive together in one dynamic city. Kate Garraway sits down with Isobel Abulhoul OBE – Founder & advisor at the Emirates Literature Foundation, Chef Solemann Haddad – Creator of “Dubai cuisine” and founder of Moonrise, and ICONIC duo Ahmed Kazim & Justin Joseph – The masterminds behind Project Chaiwala!

WHAT an entourage!

There’s a BUNCH more coming soon, so expect stories of friendships, businesses, and communities growing side by side in a city where East meets West in the most beautiful way.

Episode 2: “Success in the City” – Mon, 17 Feb 2025

– Mon, 17 Feb 2025 Episode 3: “We’ve Come a Long Way” – Mon, 24 Feb 2025

– Mon, 24 Feb 2025 Episode 4: “Growing in the Desert” – Mon, 3 Mar 2025

– Mon, 3 Mar 2025 Episode 5: “A City of Humanity” – Mon, 10 Mar 2025

– Mon, 10 Mar 2025 Episode 6: “One Active City” – Mon, 17 Mar 2025

– Mon, 17 Mar 2025 Episode 7: “Sporting Showstoppers” – Mon, 24 Mar 2025

– Mon, 24 Mar 2025 Episode 8: “Reach for the Top” – Mon, 31 Mar 2025

Tune into this upcoming delight on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts every Monday!