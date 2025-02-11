Latest

An Exciting New Podcast Is Bringing Dubai’s Stories To Life And You Can’t Miss It!

Hera Shabbir
By

Get ready for some EPIC stories STRAIGHT from Dubai’s vibrant community!

Dubai is more than just towering skyscrapers and luxury, it’s a city bursting with untold stories, hidden gems, and inspiring people who make it extraordinary. And now, thanks to DXB Unheard, a brand-new podcast and YouTube series hosted by the amazing Kate Garraway, you’re about to dive into the heart of it all!

Each episode of DXB Unheard peels back the layers of this vibrant metropolis, shining a spotlight on the innovators, dreamers, and changemakers who are shaping Dubai’s future.

Expect deep conversations, personal triumphs, and incredible journeys…straight from the people who live them!

Recommended

An Exciting New Podcast Is Bringing Dubai’s Stories To Life And You Can’t Miss It!An Exciting New Podcast Is Bringing Dubai’s Stories To Life And You Can’t Miss It!Sip, Save & Celebrate: Windmill Cellar’s Valentine’s Deals Are Too Good To Miss!Sip, Save & Celebrate: Windmill Cellar’s Valentine’s Deals Are Too Good To Miss!The Coolest Tech Playground Of MENA Is Coming To Dubai And You Can’t Miss It!The Coolest Tech Playground Of MENA Is Coming To Dubai And You Can’t Miss It!

Known for her warm and engaging interview style, Kate Garraway is bringing her signature charm to DXB Unheard, making every episode a deep dive into the people and stories that define Dubai.

The show kicks off with an iconic premiere on Monday 10 February, diving into Dubai’s unique cultural mix!

Episode 1: “The Melting Pot” will explore the true essence of the area, where 200 nationalities live, work, and thrive together in one dynamic city. Kate Garraway sits down with Isobel Abulhoul OBE – Founder & advisor at the Emirates Literature Foundation, Chef Solemann Haddad – Creator of “Dubai cuisine” and founder of Moonrise, and ICONIC duo Ahmed Kazim & Justin Joseph – The masterminds behind Project Chaiwala!

WHAT an entourage! 

There’s a BUNCH more coming soon, so expect stories of friendships, businesses, and communities growing side by side in a city where East meets West in the most beautiful way.

  • Episode 2: “Success in the City” – Mon, 17 Feb 2025
  • Episode 3: “We’ve Come a Long Way” – Mon, 24 Feb 2025
  • Episode 4: “Growing in the Desert” – Mon, 3 Mar 2025
  • Episode 5: “A City of Humanity” – Mon, 10 Mar 2025
  • Episode 6: “One Active City” – Mon, 17 Mar 2025
  • Episode 7: “Sporting Showstoppers” – Mon, 24 Mar 2025
  • Episode 8: “Reach for the Top” – Mon, 31 Mar 2025

Tune into this upcoming delight on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts every Monday!

 

Post Views: 139
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service