Mission Complete! A Row Boat From Dubai Crossed The Atlantic In Just 42 Days
Watch: The trio safely reached dry land after battling the unknown of the Atlantic for over a month
Some background on the adventure…
The Arabian Ocean Rowing Team partnered with the United Nations Environment Program’s (UNEP) Clean Seas campaign, which works with organisations around the world to reduce marine littering and its negative impacts.
Arabian Ocean Rowing Team are using the ocean row and the global publicity it will bring to raise awareness about environmental sustainability, reducing marine litter, and protecting the oceans.
In the lead-up to the challenge, they visited countless schools in the UAE to raise awareness for the #BePartOfIt campaign which aims to raise awareness around ocean health and the need to build humanity’s relationship with the ocean.