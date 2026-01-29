“Arabic Grass!?”: This Content Creator Couple Had The Most LOL-Worthy Moment Trying Out Arabic Salad

Content creator couple Nick and Carrie were in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week, soaking up the sights, the culture and, of course, the food.

While their trip had plenty of fun moments, one interaction in particular had the internet absolutely losing it.

As they made their way around the city, they were offered a bunch of Arabic salad greens by a resident on the roadside. Simple, wholesome, very UAE. Just one tiny problem: they had absolutely no idea what it was

Cue the question that instantly brought the laughs: “Is this Arabic grass?”

The Salad that needed explaining

The resident assured them that the greens are edible and deliciously sour.

Intrigued (and slightly confused), Nick and Carrie bought the bunch – all excited to try the hype behind the leaves. But they were a bit unsure, and stopped by to confirm with another local about what exactly they’d purchased.

While clearing up the salad situation, the locals brought along more Arabic delicacies for the couple. Nick and Carrie were offered dates and qahwa, the classic pairing that sits at the heart of Arab hospitality.

It’s one of those gestures that reflects the city’s generosity, respect and warmth – all served in a tiny cup.

The dates and Qahwa passed the vibe check, and moving in on to the…

Moment of truth

Then came the taste test. The leaves, which looked a lot like arugula, passed with flying colours.

Citrusy, sour and super refreshing, the couple kept munching away, surprised by how much they liked it. Nick even mentioned it reminded him of a similar leaf he’d tried back home in India.

Safe to say, “Arabic grass” officially earned its place as the unexpected hero of the trip.

