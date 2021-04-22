Latest
1 Easy Peasy Ramadan Recipe And The Tools To Get Perfect Results
Fatteh, glorious fatteh… If this pic makes your mouth water, you’ve landed on the right page, because in some very simple steps we’re going to show you how to create this iconic Levantine dish.
Lovin resident Chef Saba and I (chief taste-tester), had an absolute blast at the Bosch Brand Store Kitchen whipping up this popular Ramadan recipe. We used the top quality German-engineered home appliances to produce a Ramadan recipe storm and a special shout out to Saba’s Mom and aunt for providing this recipe and to Bosch for the products that helped us achieve perfect results!
A vegetarian take on the classic Fatteh
Veggies, this is always a good recipe to have in your arsenal because you can swap in different veg, depending on what you have lying around, and the carby appetise is ALWAYS a crowd-pleaser. But the best bit? You can whip it up in minutes!
For this recipe, we’ll be using the Bosch Hob, Bosch Oven & to finish up the Bosch dishwasher!
What you’ll need:
- Pita
- Eggplant
- Pinch of salt, sumac, paprika
- Olive oil
- 1-2 garlic cloves
- Parsley for garnish
- Handful pine nuts
- 3 cups yoghurt
Using German-engineered Bosch appliances to achieve cooking perfection!
Curious bakers: take notes! We had the Flex Induction Hob to help achieve this moreish dish. The Flex Induction gives you a larger space for cooking and it’s safe and easy to use. Perfect for any modern home, there’s no flame, and there’s a super useful ‘boost function’ which ensures you get perfect cooking results quickly!
We also had the Bosch Oven at our fingertips. The Bosch Oven features a clever ‘assist function’ making it easier to bake and grill, even for beginners. We simply selected the dish and the Oven assisted by adding the temperature and time. Genius!
Finally, to help us on our journey towards becoming cooking experts, and doing the most to simplify the path along the way, the ‘Cook Assist’ feature on the Bosch Oven helps by defining the setting based on what you’re trying to cook.
The results? Beautiful fatteh, with a little assistance from these helpful kitchen friends.