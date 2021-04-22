Fatteh, glorious fatteh… If this pic makes your mouth water, you’ve landed on the right page, because in some very simple steps we’re going to show you how to create this iconic Levantine dish.

Lovin resident Chef Saba and I (chief taste-tester), had an absolute blast whipping up this popular Ramadan recipe.

1 Easy Peasy Ramadan Recipe And The Tools To Get Perfect Results