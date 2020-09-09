د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

BREAKING: UAE Reports 883 New Cases Of The Novel Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health conducts 85,917 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 883 new cases of the Coronavirus, 416 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications in the last 24 hours.

More details to follow.

