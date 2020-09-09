Coronavirus BREAKING: UAE Reports 883 New Cases Of The Novel Coronavirus By Lovin Dubai September 9, 2020 at 2:13 pm The Ministry of Health conducts 85,917 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 883 new cases of the Coronavirus, 416 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications in the last 24 hours. More details to follow. Comments Share this Share this article in Twitter Share this article in Facebook Share this article in WhatsApp Share this article in Messenger Share this article by email