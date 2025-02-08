British Athlete Runs Across All 7 Emirates In Under 6 Days For Charity!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
What’s more intense than running a marathon? Running 630 kilometers across the entire UAE…on foot! British endurance athlete Harry Amos just did the unthinkable, smashing records and taking his followers along for every grueling, inspiring, and downright INTENSE step of the journey.
That’s not just a personal victory, it’s a world record-breaking run, shaving over an hour off the previous best. Talk about legendary!
Starting in Fujairah on Sunday and crossing the finish line at the UAE-Saudi border in the early hours of Thursday (at 1:30 AM, no less!), Amos became only the third person ever to complete this brutal course. And he didn’t just run, he barely slept, squeezing in just a few hours of shut-eye each night while pushing his body to the absolute limit.
But Amos wasn’t alone. His journey was backed by multiple businesses including Spinneys and M42, along with 24/7 medical support from Healthpoint Hospital and Mubadala Health Dubai. Makes absolute sense because running the length of a country isn’t exactly a walk in the park!
Why put himself through this madness? For a cause that matters. Amos’ run aims to raise AED 50,000 ($13,615) for the International Diabetes Federation, helping to support diabetes care in the UAE. From brutal heat to pure determination, this was more than just a run—it was an ultra-marathon of endurance, grit, and heart.
