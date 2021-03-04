Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir Takes His Chopping Skills To Higher Levels... LITERALLY

Paramotoring looks like incredible amounts of fun. It’s the perfect time to take pictures, relax, and enjoy the tranquil scenery. But for Burak, food just runs in his blood and so of course he has to include that in his paramotoring journey.

Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir is a notoriously fast veggie chopper but he takes his skills to higher levels and we do mean literally. Surely you know where we’re going with this!

Chef Burak, founder of CZN Burak, is chopping onions and cutting up kunafeh up off the ground in a paramotor