Burger King Is Letting You CHOOSE Your Discount Based On Your Salary Cut
The last couple of months have been a rollercoaster.
We lived through lockdown, we’ve lost jobs, had salaries cut… and as the world starts turning once more, we’re all guarding our diminished pay cheques that little bit closer to our chests… AMIRITE?
And so, shout out to Burger King who are trying to even the playing field. The American burger joint just announced the ‘Pay Cut Whopper’; a campaign giving people discounts to match their pay cut percentage. How fair is that?!
The discount is available via the new Burger Arabia app, (‘cus we’ve all become VERY used to ordering in!) you can get discounts based on the amount your salary got reduced immediately AND they’ll even let you decide the amount.
Burger King is doing discounts based on how much your salary got cut
You can order right away and it’s UNLIMITED for deliveries
You need to order on the Burger King app (find them here: App Store, Google Play). Simply add your pay cut percentage, plus the duration of the pay cut, and you can get the equivalent discount immediately.
The best bit? It’s valid on UNLIMITED home deliveries in the UAE… HANDY.com! Just note, the discount is capped at 30% and three months respectively.
More than just talk, Burger King wants to bring a little positivity into people’s lives
“We’re in this together is a common refrain in these times, but we wanted to back this up with something more definite. With the ‘Pay Cut Whopper’ we hope to add some positivity to people’s everyday lives by cutting down the costs of enjoying their favorites from the Home of the Whopper.” – Khaled Alghamdi, Vice President at Olayan Food Company.
Shout out to Burger King for going above and beyond when it’s needed most
It’s not the first time the fast food chain has impressed us recently, Burger King Arabia has previously offered discounts for frontline heroes in the UAE and they contributed 50,000 meals for the ‘10 Million Meals’ initiative.
Download the Burger King app now to get your discount on App Store, or Google Play