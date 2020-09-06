Burger King Is Letting You CHOOSE Your Discount Based On Your Salary Cut

The last couple of months have been a rollercoaster.

We lived through lockdown, we’ve lost jobs, had salaries cut… and as the world starts turning once more, we’re all guarding our diminished pay cheques that little bit closer to our chests… AMIRITE?

And so, shout out to Burger King who are trying to even the playing field. The American burger joint just announced the ‘Pay Cut Whopper’; a campaign giving people discounts to match their pay cut percentage. How fair is that?!

The discount is available via the new Burger Arabia app, (‘cus we’ve all become VERY used to ordering in!) you can get discounts based on the amount your salary got reduced immediately AND they’ll even let you decide the amount.

Burger King is doing discounts based on how much your salary got cut