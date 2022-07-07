Cannons Will Be Fired To Announce The Commencement Of Eid Al Adha In Dubai

The tradition that’s been around since the 1960’s is still going strong and it’ll make quite the bang to celebrate Eid Al Adha this year.

The Dubai Police General Command announced that cannons will fire 2 shots at two locations in Dubai for Eid Al Adha

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, wished all residents, tourists, and citizens a Eid Mubarak.

You can catch the Eid cannons at Zabeel Grand Mosque at Zabeel Area and Al Mankhool Prayer Ground

Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi, continued that Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons announces officially the end of Ramadan and celebrates the beginning of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha.