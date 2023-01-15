Dubai
Caroline Brooks Of Real Housewives Of Dubai Is Looking For An Assistant
A crowd favourite from the Real Housewives of Dubai cast, Caroline Brooks has taken to Instagram to announce 2 positions available in her team!
Caroline Brooks is looking for two Celebrity personal assistants, with interviews beginning on Monday
Time to polish off those CVs- here’s all you need to know!
The qualifications you are expected to have:
- UAE drivers license
- Great people skills
- Ability to work long hours
- Social media and computer skills and knowledge
- Excellent time management and multitasking
- Ability to think and work independently
- Previous experience working with and handling celebrities
Candidates must be living in UAE- applications are open to men and women!
How to apply
Submit your CV and portfolio (must include photo and Date of Birth) by email at glasshousedubai@gmail.com or WhatsApp +971 581 209 700 (No Calls!)
Her admin will get in touch with you.
Good luck!