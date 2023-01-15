Caroline Brooks Of Real Housewives Of Dubai Is Looking For An Assistant

A crowd favourite from the Real Housewives of Dubai cast, Caroline Brooks has taken to Instagram to announce 2 positions available in her team!

Caroline Brooks is looking for two Celebrity personal assistants, with interviews beginning on Monday

Time to polish off those CVs- here’s all you need to know!

via GIPHY

The qualifications you are expected to have:

UAE drivers license

Great people skills

Ability to work long hours

Social media and computer skills and knowledge

Excellent time management and multitasking

Ability to think and work independently

Previous experience working with and handling celebrities

Candidates must be living in UAE- applications are open to men and women!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Brooks (@carolinedxb)

How to apply

Submit your CV and portfolio (must include photo and Date of Birth) by email at glasshousedubai@gmail.com or WhatsApp +971 581 209 700 (No Calls!)

Her admin will get in touch with you.

Good luck!