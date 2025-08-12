Latest

Celebrate 25 Years Of Soul With Macy Gray Live In Dubai For One Night Only!

Hera Shabbir
By

Mark your calendars, music lovers, because Dubai’s live entertainment scene is about to get a serious dose of soul.

On Friday, 29 August 2025, Grammy Award-winning R&B icon Macy Gray will light up the Coca-Cola Arena with a one-night-only performance!

This isn’t just another concert, it’s a milestone in music history. The artist is in town to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of her legendary debut album On How Life Is. Released in 1999, On How Life Is skyrocketed Gray to global fame, gifting the world the unforgettable “I Try”, a song that not only won her a Grammy but also cemented her as one of the most distinctive and soulful voices of our time. From that raspy, honey-gravel voice to her fearless genre-bending style, Macy Gray didn’t just make music, she reshaped R&B for a new era.

Fast forward 25 years, and she’s sold over 25 million albums, earned five Grammy nominations, and performed to packed crowds across the globe

But here’s the kicker…this will be her FIRST-EVER show at Coca-Cola Arena, and she’s bringing her powerhouse band, The California Jet Club, for an evening of timeless hits like “Still,” “Why Didn’t You Call Me,” and “Beauty in the World.”

As part of the 28th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises, this event is your chance to experience an artist whose music has spanned generations, touched hearts, and inspired countless playlists. Whether you fell in love with her back in ’99 or you’ve only just discovered her sound, this is your moment to see her live, and it’s going to be MAGICAL!

 Tickets are on sale now but hurry, because they’re going fast!

  • Diamond L1 – AED 399

  • Gold – AED 299

  • Silver – AED 199

  • Bronze – AED 99

One night. One voice. 25 years of unforgettable music. See you there.

