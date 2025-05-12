Celebrating Creative Icons: The MENA Content Creator Awards 2025 By Brand Ripplr Featured The Best Of The Best!

It’s award season!!!!

The MENA Content Creator Awards, hosted by Brand Ripplr the region’s largest celebration of digital talent, just wrapped up a spectacular night of recognition and inspiration.

This year’s event brought together top content creators from across the Middle East and North Africa, applauding their creativity, cultural influence, and brand collaborations that continue to shape the digital landscape.

The list of winners is nothing short of iconic…

Among the standout moments was Ramy Hamdan taking home Gold for The Lifestyle Creator Award (Instagram), with Hussein bin Mahfouz earning Silver.

On TikTok, Sultan Bin Naif won Gold in the same category, followed by Mosab Almalki with Silver. Power couples also shone bright: Miled & Melissa Rahal claimed Gold for The Power Duo Award, while Lana & Leen received Silver.

Food content had its moment with Abdullah BoKhaled snagging Gold and Amr Elhady Silver for The Foodie Award (Instagram), while Nada Alhaj secured the win on TikTok.

The beauty and wellness category was just as fierce

Sarah Hammoud and Diana Samman won Gold and Silver respectively on Instagram, while Narin Amara and Waad Shaattriumphed on TikTok for The Glow Getter Award.

From insta to TikTok, travel and wellness videos, everyone got their shoutouts!

Entertainment was center stage with Mai’s Vault, Raghda Kouyoumdjian, Yara Bou Monsef, and IslamAfro winning across Instagram and TikTok.

YouTube’s top entertainers, Osama Marwah and Ghaith Marwan, earned Gold and Silver for their charismatic content. Parenting, style, travel, wellness, and podcasting were also recognized: Afrobysara, Remie Salloum, Faisal Alghazzawi, Omar Farooq, Dolly Dib, Baraa El Sabbagh, Noor Stars, and Men Only all claimed honors in their categories.

One of the night’s most unique awards, The Alter Ego Persona Award, went to Toufic Braidi (Toufiluk) for his imaginative content, with Dima Mousseli close behind. Sara Alwari was named The Snapchat Legend, while Nora Achmaoui stunned as The Style of the Night. Rising talent Mohamed Attal earned The Rising Star Award, and long-time content pioneer Ahmed Al Nasheet received the prestigious Honorary Award for his contributions to the digital space.

The 2025 MENA Content Creator Awards by Brand Ripplr not only highlighted the vibrant diversity of voices across the region, but also reinforced the growing impact of creators as cultural and commercial powerhouses

With each award, the event underscored the importance of authentic storytelling and the evolving connection between creators and their communities.

Congrats to all these social media ICONS!