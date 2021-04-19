Latest
Young Child Rescued After Being Left Alone In Dubai Home And Mother Found In A Traumatic State
Dubai Police were notified by a concerned neighbour that a child was left alone in an apartment. What the police later discovered about the child’s mother was startling, as stated by Gulf News.
No matter the reason, the police took the child to the Dubai Foundation For Women and Children, according to Brigadier Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Muraqabbat Police Station.
While her child was left alone in the apartment, the mother was in a traumatic state, wandering about the streets in Al Muraqabbat
The mother’s state was questioned and the child was put in the care of the Dubai Foundation For Women And Children
The Asian mother informed authorities that her husband left the UAE to work in his home country but was unable to return due to airport closures during the COVID-19 travel restriction period.
The communication between the couple suddenly had been cut off after a couple of months. Her mental state deteriorated, not knowing what had happened with her husband. The victim support programme decided to place the woman in her with her baby in the same foundation.
In an effort to have the husband return to the UAE, the police reached out to the consulate of the country where he was staying. Arrangements were made and he will be returning without paying any costs.