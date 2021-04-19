Young Child Rescued After Being Left Alone In Dubai Home And Mother Found In A Traumatic State

Dubai Police were notified by a concerned neighbour that a child was left alone in an apartment. What the police later discovered about the child’s mother was startling, as stated by Gulf News.

No matter the reason, the police took the child to the Dubai Foundation For Women and Children, according to Brigadier Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Muraqabbat Police Station.

While her child was left alone in the apartment, the mother was in a traumatic state, wandering about the streets in Al Muraqabbat