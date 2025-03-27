Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Celebrates A Decade Of Healthcare Excellence

A decade of innovative healthcare

Marking ten years of groundbreaking achievements, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has transformed healthcare in the UAE and solidified Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in medical innovation.

Since opening its doors in 2015, the hospital has been at the forefront of complex care, delivering life-saving treatments, introducing advanced medical techniques, and providing exceptional patient outcomes.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s milestones in patient care and innovation

Over the past 10 years, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has treated over 6.8 million patients and performed more than 175,000 surgeries. The hospital has successfully carried out over 800 transplants, including the UAE’s first robotic bilateral kidney transplant and the nation’s first combined heart and lung transplant. It has also achieved remarkable success in heart care, performing over 6,500 cardiac surgeries and more than 2,000 coronary artery bypass surgeries (CABGs).

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center, launched in 2023, has provided care through over 55,000 oncology visits, 22,000 chemotherapy infusions, and 14,000 radiation treatments. The hospital has been named the Top Research Hospital in the UAE, having led 229 active studies and over 600 research projects. In addition to these achievements, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has trained over 90,000 healthcare professionals and facilitated 2,000 clinical placements.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s vision for the future

Looking ahead, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi remains committed to driving innovation through AI, robotics, and precision medicine. By continuing to improve patient care, advance medical research, and develop future healthcare leaders, the hospital is dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE and beyond.