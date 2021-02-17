Someone In Marina Is Selling A Clubhouse Entry On Dubizzle For AED3,000

Someone is selling an invite to a social media platform for AED3,000. Clubhouse is an audio chat app and yesterday the New York Times wrote an article announcing ‘Clubhouse breaks though’ – so you know it’s going to be a big deal. What is it? Clubhouse is an app that lets you host, listen and in some cases join in on conversations. It’s a combo of Twitter and House Party and can feel like you’re listening to a live podcast. First, you need an invite to join the app, so it’s got an exclusive feel, and recently Elon Musk hosted a chat so it gained notoriety and immediately bumped up demand. As of the beginning of February, the app has 2 million users worldwide. Clubhouse is a social media platform, purely for audio. It’s all conversation, that isn’t visible to the wider public

Conversations don’t save, and even if you download the app there’s no guarantee you’ll get in Thanks to its invite-only entry-system and the fact that none of the conversations are saved on the app, the app feels closed off from wider media, where genuine conversation can happen. Clubhouse is only available on iPhone (as a Samsung user, this is the first time I’ve genuinely felt hard done by) and currently, you need to get an invite from a current Clubhouser, it comes as a text to your phone but invites aren’t always easy to come by. Clubhouse users can’t just send an invite to anyone who wants to join, however. Existing users can send invites in a number of ways. A Dubai resident is selling a Clubhouse invite for AED3,000 *Picks jaw from floor

The description for the 3k invite reads ‘One invitation left guys, hurry up!’ So if you’re desperate, the link to purchase is here. The seller is located in Dubai Marina, it’s a single ticket and the post went live on Tuesday. There are two more opportunistic sellers attempting to sell a coveted Clubhouse invite. One is going for AED120 and another is selling for AED150. Looking for an invite to the hottest new social app? I’ve got you sorted! This was was posted 10 days ago, still not sold so you can guess the demand to pay to enter is limited.

Samsung users waiting for Clubhouse like