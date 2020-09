1,083 new COVID cases announced in the last 24 hours.

This is one of the highest jumps in new cases in the UAE in a 24 hour period, however, 103,000 tests were also carried out, which the jump can be attributed to.

The total number of cases now stands as 87,530. The COVID death toll stands at 406.

970 recoveries were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 76,995