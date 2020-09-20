COVID Wristbands Will Track Travellers Under Quarantine In Abu Dhabi

Strict rules for all international travellers who wish to enter Abu Dhabi have been instated.

ALL international travellers entering Abu Dhabi are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Passengers entering Abu Dhabi from any UAE airport must provide a negative COVID negative test and wear an electronic wristband for 14 days. The wristband will be provided at all entry points free of charge. The purpose of the wristband is to ensure people are complying with home-quarantine rules.

Authorities will inspect if your residence is suitable for quarantine. If unsuitable, you will be required to check into a hotel or use accommodation provided by authorities.

If you’re living alone, you can quarantine at home. If you live with family or in shared accommodation, you will be required to carry about quarantine in a different location for 14 days.