Cross-Dressing Is Criminalised Once Again In The UAE

A TikTok video posted by a UAE-based lawyer had over 300,000 views. That’s not the interesting part. What got people’s attention was the fact that it revealed a new law regarding cross-dressing in the country.

Cross-dressing, where a man dresses in women’s attire, was considered illegal in the UAE… until 2020. Lawyer Ludmila Yamalova stated that cross-dressing is no longer a crime in a TikTok on December 30, 2020.

However cross-dressing has become illegal once again in the UAE

TikTok lawyer Faisal Al Zarooni stated that under the new version of the Penal Code dated January 2, 2022, cross-dressing in itself is illegal

Emirati lawyer Faisal Al Zarooni stated that a man disguised as a woman whether to enter a ‘woman’s only’ area or not is illegal either way

In the Arabic version of the Penal Code, Article 412 it states that any male who enters under disguise to any place allocated for women only, or to which entry of men is forbidden, the penalties can include a fine of no more than AED10,000 or imprisonment of one year or both. In the older version of the Penal Code, it can be found under Article 359.

TikToker and content creator Ebhraim_ka also released a video stating that cross-dressing has once again been made illegal in the country