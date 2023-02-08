Latest
Get Ready To Celebrate This Valentine’s With These 3 Fabulous Offers
If your Valentine’s Day is free, what are you waiting for? Love is in the air and this is your chance to spend it with the one you love with these 3 fabulous venues at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina!
You read that right, they’re giving you not one, not two, but THREE fabulous offers to make this Valentine’s an unforgettable one.
3. Surprise your boo with a romantic dinner at Charm Thai, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina
Dig into delish and flavourful Thai food paired with a bottle of grape!
Where? Charm Thai, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina
When? February 12-16
Price?
- AED299 with a bottle of house grapes per couple
- AED199 non-alcoholic package per couple
For all the deets click here.
2. Indulge in a full 4-course dinner paired with vino at Lo+Cale
Enjoy the company of bae as you dine under the stars with amazing Marina views! The two of you will enjoy a delish 4-course meal with 5 glasses of vino paired with whatever you choose off the set menu.
Where? Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina
When? February 14, 8pm – 10pm
Price? AED499 per couple
For all the deets click here.
1. Nothing screams ROMANCE more than a mini-staycation at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dubai Marina
Pack your bags and surprise your boo with a romantic mini-getaway to the Dubai Marina. Experience a night of love and luxury as this Valentine’s offer includes more than just a secluded room with the view of the Marina!
This offer includes:
- AED500 dining voucher at Lo+Cale and Charm Thai
- Breakfast for 2 as soon as you’re up that you can both enjoy on the balcony with the view of the Marina
- A one-night stay for two
Where? Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina
When? February 10-19
Price? AED1,399 including taxes and applicable fees
**T&C’s apply
For all the deets click here.
