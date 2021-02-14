CZN Burak Reopens After Brief Closure For Violating COVID-19 Rules

CZN Burak reopens in Dubai. The recently-opened Downtown Dubai restaurant will reopen today, after a temporary closure for violating COVID-19 guidelines. CZN Burak was reportedly ‘overwhelmed with the numbers of guests visiting’, according to The National. It was a challenge to control the crowds, however, following the closure, the restaurant has now reduced the number of seats and staff will face weekly PCR tests, according to the report.

Dubai authorities reported closing a famous Downtown restaurant for not adhering to precautionary measures

CZN Burak is reopening in time for Valentine’s with new restrictions in place “Tomorrow we are waiting for you at CZN Burak Dubai with all our special suprises”

The restaurant has a high profile location in Downtown Dubai Main image via Twitter

CZN Burak became an immediate bucket list resto when it opened in Dubai thanks to its famous Turkish chef CZN who boasts 20 million Insta followers

Since opening in Dubai, the restaurant has welcomed many famous faces including former UFC champ Khabib

