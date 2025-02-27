DAMAC Are Offering Ramadan Deals No One Can Resist!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
This Ramadan, DAMAC Properties is making it easier for investors to own luxury real estate in Dubai with ‘Layaly DAMAC’, a month-long showcase featuring special offers on some of the city’s most sought-after properties.
Dubai’s real estate market is thriving, with property values increasing by 20% year over year. With demand at an all-time high, now is the perfect time to invest in ultra-luxury and high-end residences.
For those interested in super-luxury apartments in developments like Cavalli Tower, DAMAC Bay, Safa One & Two, Couture by Cavalli, and Volta, DAMAC is offering two payment options. Investors can either take advantage of a 4% DLD waiver on a 50:50 payment plan with just 10% down or opt for a 60:40 post-completion payment plan with zero interest, facilitated by PRYPCO.
Luxury residences in Canal Heights, Golf Greens, and Lagoon Views also come with attractive discounts. Buyers who make on-the-spot bookings can get a 5% discount with a 50:50 payment plan, while those who pay 50% upfront can secure a 10% discount. These properties also include a 4% DLD waiver with a 10% down payment or a 2-year post-completion, interest-free 60:40 plan.
To add even more value, DAMAC is offering a special bonus for investors purchasing properties worth AED 2.5 million or more. They will enjoy a luxurious three-night stay at the Paramount Hotel, complete with spa treatments, or receive a gold voucher worth AED 12,000.
These offers are only available for a limited time. Investors can visit the Layaly DAMAC property show at DAMAC Hills or stop by DAMAC’s customer sales centres throughout Ramadan to learn more.
