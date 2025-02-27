DAMAC Are Offering Ramadan Deals No One Can Resist!

Dubai’s booming real estate market

This Ramadan, DAMAC Properties is making it easier for investors to own luxury real estate in Dubai with ‘Layaly DAMAC’, a month-long showcase featuring special offers on some of the city’s most sought-after properties.

Dubai’s real estate market is thriving, with property values increasing by 20% year over year. With demand at an all-time high, now is the perfect time to invest in ultra-luxury and high-end residences.

Exclusive payment plans for super-luxury apartments

For those interested in super-luxury apartments in developments like Cavalli Tower, DAMAC Bay, Safa One & Two, Couture by Cavalli, and Volta, DAMAC is offering two payment options. Investors can either take advantage of a 4% DLD waiver on a 50:50 payment plan with just 10% down or opt for a 60:40 post-completion payment plan with zero interest, facilitated by PRYPCO.

Luxury residences in Canal Heights, Golf Greens, and Lagoon Views also come with attractive discounts. Buyers who make on-the-spot bookings can get a 5% discount with a 50:50 payment plan, while those who pay 50% upfront can secure a 10% discount. These properties also include a 4% DLD waiver with a 10% down payment or a 2-year post-completion, interest-free 60:40 plan.

Extra perks for high-value investments

To add even more value, DAMAC is offering a special bonus for investors purchasing properties worth AED 2.5 million or more. They will enjoy a luxurious three-night stay at the Paramount Hotel, complete with spa treatments, or receive a gold voucher worth AED 12,000.

These offers are only available for a limited time. Investors can visit the Layaly DAMAC property show at DAMAC Hills or stop by DAMAC’s customer sales centres throughout Ramadan to learn more.

Terms and Conditions:

In the 60:40 payment plan for super-luxury apartments, 60% must be paid during construction, with a 24% down payment (including 4% DLD fees).

For on-the-spot bookings, the full down payment must be made within 7 days.

The 5% and 10% discounts on luxury residences apply for a limited time and to select projects.

All offers are subject to change at DAMAC’s discretion.