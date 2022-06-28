Don’t Leave Your Pup Behind At These 4 Pet-friendly Cafes Across The UAE

4. Bread and Barrell – Ras Al Khaimah

Who doesn’t love themselves delish baked goods with a stunning view?

What? Enjoy a delish full English breakfast with stunning Marina views along side your pup. Or enjoy a fun night of karaoke and open-mic with delish munchies and drinks.

Where? Al Hamra Marina, Ras Al Khaimah

When? 08:30 AM – 01:00 AM

3. Coffee Architecture – Abu Dhabi

This coffee.. is a work of ART! What? Share a delish cup of coffee with your pup at this chill spot When? Sunday to Wednesday: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm – Thursday and weekends: 9:00am to 12:00am Where? Mamsha Al Saadiyat Abu Dhabi For more info click here

2. The Duck Hook – Dubai Enjoy luscious golf-course views and delish food on the terrace while you chill with your pet!

What? The family-friendly AND pet-friendly gastro-pub not only has iconic views but also a wide range of classic British dishes

Where? Dubai Hills Golf Club When? 11:30am to 12:00am For more info click here

1. Just Vegan – Dubai

Grab your pup and enjoy healthy vegan dishes at this cute spot!

What? This spot offers delish vegan dishes and will also provide you with doggie bowls for your little pup. Feel free to bring your pups snacks along.

Where? Jumeirah, Dubai

When? Sun -Wed: 10:00 AM-11:00 PM – Thurs – Sat: 10:00 AM-12:00 AM

For more info click here