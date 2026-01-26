Dubai Billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor Is Giving AED 50,000 To Employees… Because Family Matters!

When it comes to supporting his team, Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor is leading by example.

His latest move is offering an AED 50,000 bonus to his employees as a marriage grant!

Al Habtoor’s generous bonus isn’t just about showing love for his team, it’s about celebrating family

According to the businessman, the AED 50,000 support will double in two years once the employee has a child. So it’s basically a long-term investment in family life.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

The message is clear: Family is the foundation, and kids are the future. Al Habtoor’s initiative highlights how important it is to build a strong family unit, not just for personal growth but for the greater community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

But Al Habtoor isn’t stopping there. He’s also encouraging the Emirati youth to get married and start their own families.

In a time when societal norms and expectations are constantly shifting, Al Habtoor is using his platform and wealth to inspire others to prioritize family values.

This isn’t your typical employee benefit. Al Habtoor is rethinking how businesses can support their teams, especially when it comes to personal milestones like marriage and parenthood.

His gesture is more than just financial, it’s a recognition that personal happiness and family life play a huge role in the overall well-being of employees.

For employees of Al Habtoor’s businesses, this initiative is a reminder that success also about building a legacy. And with the promise of doubling the bonus after a child is born, it’s clear that Al Habtoor is setting the stage for future generations to thrive.

So, if you’re thinking about starting a family, now might be a good time, especially if you work for Khalaf Al Habtoor!

ALSO READ: Middle East Debut? BTS Could Be Heading To Dubai Or Abu Dhabi!

The Lovin Dubai Show: US-Russia-Ukraine Talks, Emirates News, Dubai Storm Impact, Greg Pearson