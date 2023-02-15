Latest
Join Hundreds Of Runners For This Brilliant Sukoon And Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run!
The sun is shining, there’s a chill in the (morning!) air and nothing feels better than an adrenaline-pumping run.. AMIRITE?!
Join a community of runners on February 25 along the Dubai Canal for a variety of mixed-ability races, from 1km, 3km, 5km to 10km… The gang’s all here!
The scenic race kicks your weekend off in the best way with a run along Dubai Canal. All ages 4+ are welcome and all racers get a finisher media, an event t-shirt, prizes for top runners, and the opportunity to take part in running programmes created by Race ME in the lead-up to the Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run.
How much?
1km – AED55
3km – AED110
5km – AED165
10km – AED215
Race day deets
Race Village opens:
6:00AM – Registration
6:40AM – Warm Up
6:45AM – Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run 10KM
6:50AM – Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run 5KM
7:45AM – Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run 3KM
8:15AM – Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run Teeny Tiny 1KM
7:30AM – Prize Giving 5KM/10KM
8:30KM – Prize Giving 3KM
The important bits:
When? February 25
Where? Dubai Canal
Sign up and learn more here