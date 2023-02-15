Join Hundreds Of Runners For This Brilliant Sukoon And Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run!

The sun is shining, there’s a chill in the (morning!) air and nothing feels better than an adrenaline-pumping run.. AMIRITE?!

Join a community of runners on February 25 along the Dubai Canal for a variety of mixed-ability races, from 1km, 3km, 5km to 10km… The gang’s all here!

The scenic race kicks your weekend off in the best way with a run along Dubai Canal. All ages 4+ are welcome and all racers get a finisher media, an event t-shirt, prizes for top runners, and the opportunity to take part in running programmes created by Race ME in the lead-up to the Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaceME Events (@racemeevents)

How much?

1km – AED55

3km – AED110

5km – AED165

10km – AED215

Race day deets

Race Village opens:

6:00AM – Registration

6:40AM – Warm Up

6:45AM – Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run 10KM

6:50AM – Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run 5KM

7:45AM – Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run 3KM

8:15AM – Sukoon and Bupa Global Dubai Canal Run Teeny Tiny 1KM

7:30AM – Prize Giving 5KM/10KM

8:30KM – Prize Giving 3KM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RaceME Events (@racemeevents)

The important bits:

When? February 25

Where? Dubai Canal

Sign up and learn more here