This Dubai Cat From The Streets Is Now An EU Citizen

The most pawsitive story you’ll read today. Habibi the cat went from meandering the streets of Dubai to frolicking as an EU citizen!
Of course, with a face like that, he had to become a foster failure and a friend for life!
Billy Joel was talking to Habibi when he said, “Vienna waits for you”
Habibi the Arabian Mau soon became a citizen of the European Union. He’s made a lot of friends, jumps of counter tops, and most importantly… he’s so loved!
A lot of lovely strays have been picked up and finding homes in other cities and continents…and honestly? LOVE to see it!
