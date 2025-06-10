This Dubai Cat From The Streets Is Now An EU Citizen

The most pawsitive story you’ll read today. Habibi the cat went from meandering the streets of Dubai to frolicking as an EU citizen!

Tired and skinny, Habibi the cat was found sleeping in front of Dubai Mall, living at the mercy of kind people who would choose to feed him when they could. His life would change completely after one lady decided to foster him

Of course, with a face like that, he had to become a foster failure and a friend for life!

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

Soon, Habibi got his own passport and boarded an Emirates flight to Vienna

Billy Joel was talking to Habibi when he said, “Vienna waits for you”

Habibi the Arabian Mau soon became a citizen of the European Union. He’s made a lot of friends, jumps of counter tops, and most importantly… he’s so loved!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The comments are pouring with similar stories

A lot of lovely strays have been picked up and finding homes in other cities and continents…and honestly? LOVE to see it!