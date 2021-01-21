Announcements
JUST IN: Authorities Announce Temporary Ban On Entertainment In Dubai Hotels And Restos
A circular shared with owners and managers of hotels and restaurants in Dubai announced the temporary hold of entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants.
Entertainment activities at hotels and restaurants in Dubai are on hold as of today until further notice
The situation will be continuously assessed
The Department will continuously assess the new situation with the health authorities. We appreciate your constant cooperation and value your efforts to serve the public good and protect the health and safety of society