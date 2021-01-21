د . إAEDSRر . س

JUST IN: Authorities Announce Temporary Ban On Entertainment In Dubai Hotels And Restos

A circular shared with owners and managers of hotels and restaurants in Dubai announced the temporary hold of entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants.

According to the circular, the Department observed, ‘through field inspection, an increase
in the number of violations during entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants’ and has therefore taken the decision, in line with precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID19.

Entertainment activities at hotels and restaurants in Dubai are on hold as of today until further notice

The situation will be continuously assessed

The Department will continuously assess the new situation with the health authorities. We appreciate your constant cooperation and value your efforts to serve the public good and protect the health and safety of society

