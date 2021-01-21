JUST IN: Authorities Announce Temporary Ban On Entertainment In Dubai Hotels And Restos

A circular shared with owners and managers of hotels and restaurants in Dubai announced the temporary hold of entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants.

According to the circular, the Department observed, ‘through field inspection, an increase

in the number of violations during entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants’ and has therefore taken the decision, in line with precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID19.

Entertainment activities at hotels and restaurants in Dubai are on hold as of today until further notice