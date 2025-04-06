Latest

Dubai Police Thank Two Residents for Returning Lost Jewelry & Cash

Mohammad Azam & Saeed Ahmad praised for their honesty & community spirit

Dubai Police have recognised two residents, Mohammad Azam and Saeed Ahmad, for their commendable act of integrity after they returned lost jewelry and money found within the Naif area.

In a gesture of appreciation, Brigadier Omar Ashour, Acting Director of Naif Police Station, presented both individuals with certificates, applauding their honesty and responsible conduct. He highlighted how their actions reflect the noble values embraced by the UAE community.

“This kind of initiative builds public trust and shows the power of community partnership,” Brigadier Ashour said. “It’s the kind of positive citizenship we aim to promote.”

Both residents humbly expressed that returning the items was simply their duty, hoping the valuables would make their way back to the rightful owner.

