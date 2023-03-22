Dubai Ruler Pardons Almost 1,000 Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

The tradition continues! Across the UAE, rulers order the release of a few hundred prisoners on the occasion of Ramadan. Thursday, March 23 is the first day of Ramadan in the UAE.

The gesture of pardoning prisoners is a common practice in many Muslim countries during this time, as it embodies the spirit of forgiveness and compassion.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ordered the release of 971 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

.@HHShkMohd pardons 971 prisoners of different nationalities from #Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan. (Archive Photo)https://t.co/NenH5TYdrl pic.twitter.com/DBwgxKs8cR — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 22, 2023

Dubai’s Attorney General, Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, stated that the initiative aims to give the prisoners an opportunity to reintegrate into society and lead a normal life

The pardon comes as a reflection of the ruler’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their families and give them a fresh start in life.

The Dubai Public Prosecution has partnered with Dubai Police to implement the legal procedures necessary to release the pardoned prisoners. The move is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring justice.

The pardoning of prisoners ahead of Ramadan clearly indicates Dubai’s efforts to promote unity and solidarity among its citizens and residents. It sends a powerful message of hope and mercy to those who may have made mistakes in the past and seeks to provide them with a chance to start anew.