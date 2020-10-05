How Dubai Schools Are Safely Tackling COVID-19

Reopening schools during a pandemic is not without its risks, but it’s one month into a new school year and Dubai schools are buzzing with activity. So what does the safe rollout of schools reopening actually look like? And what are schools doing to ensure the overall safety of pupils? COVID-19 got serious in Dubai when schools shut back in March. The closure was extended beyond Spring Break and continued until the summer holidays. In August, Dubai schools were given permission by the KHDA to reopen, and each school was asked to find a model of education that best suits its community. Students did not need to return to class, however, one month into a new school year, schools are busy and remain open. I visited GEMS Wellington Primary, part of the GEMS Education school network, to see how schools in Dubai are faring. During my visit, I was mostly interested in what actions are being taken for the youngest kids. Kids from FS and upwards, who are too young to fully understand the severity of COVID and how to curb its spread, but at an age where being back at school is so important. Thermal scanners, sanitisations zones, teachers in masks, physical distancing stickers – this is no ordinary year for students returning to school

KG corridors have extra additions, colourful markers to remind the youngest students to keep their distance KG corridors have always been colourful, with proud displays outside every classroom featuring artwork by the class, but this year you’ll find visible social distancing stickers at the entry to every class along with sanitisation stations at every door. The classrooms and corridors are set up to meet social distancing requirements, where students are spaced at a minimum distance of 1.5 meters. For the youngest kids, classes are divided into bubbles, (ten students per bubble) students do not interact outside their bubbles, so they’re still getting that social element without coming into contact with a larger group. It probably goes without saying, but I learnt schools have put cleaning efforts into overdrive. On top of the constant cleaning of resources, (needed in a class of kids!) resources that are not easily-cleaned were switched out before the beginning of the year and each classroom is fogged with sanitiser every single night.

The well-being of students is the number one priority For a lot of parents, when you make the decision to send your kids back to school, you’ll worry. It’s a given! You’ll worry about their physical health, but you’ll also worry about their mental health and what measures schools are putting in place to look after your child’s well-being. I spoke to GEMS WPS Principal Sarah O’Reagan who told me that getting teachers trained this summer to make sure student’s well-being needs were being met was the number one priority. She also highlighted the importance of getting the youngest kids back to school first, so they have the opportunity to socialise and develop their communication and language skills from day one. It’s all about well-being at the moment, we want children to feel settled in their bubbles and we want them to enjoy social interactions at a distance with their friends Via Rebecca Howells, Head of Foundation Stage at GEMS WPS The sense I got from teachers at GEMS WPS is 1) They are delighted to be back in school after a long summer and 2) Kids are simply so happy to be back with their friends they missed so much!