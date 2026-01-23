DUBAI WEEKEND GUIDE: Crazy Discounts, Performances & Fests This Week!

What a typical weekend in Dubai looks like:

Pick up coffee and croissants for as little as AED 1

Grab amazing food all the way from SZR to Downtown

Casually head out to watch one of the greatest golfers, Rory McIlroy, in action

Watch your fav singer bring your playlist Live on stage

End the night hopping across cultural & lit fests

Phew!

It’s one of those weekends where you wish you could be in five places at once because you don’t want to miss out on all the fun stuff

But let’s break it down for you and give you the Top 8 Dubai Weekend experiences that you’ll absolutely love!

8. Your license number could get you an amazing deal this week

This week, your car could save you some cash on coffee.

Peet’s Coffee is celebrating their Drive-Thru launch in Dubai by turning your number plate into a discount. Just drive in, show your plate, and the last two digits becomes your discount percentage.

All those lucky fellas with 99 at the end of their license plates… *SIGH*

When: 23–29 January

Where: Peet’s Coffee Drive-Thru, Motor City & Al Wasl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zehra A Syed | Zehra blogs (@z.blogs)

7. A cosy new Mexican-Spanish neighbourhood hideaway is now open in Souk Al Bahar

Downtown Dubai has a new spot made for long lunches that turn into even longer evenings. Sobremesa has officially opened in Souk Al Bahar, bringing a cosy Mexican–Spanish neighbourhood vibe right by the water.

Designed for lingering (the name literally means staying at the table), Sobremesa blends laid-back energy with seriously good food and an agave-led bar that sets the tone right from the first sip. Outside, the terrace is a golden-hour dream, perfect for slow afternoons, sunset cocktails and relaxed conversations.

So you’ve got them ‘gram shots sorted as well!

Where: Sobremesa, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOBREMESA (@sobremesa.dubai)

6. Watch out for World Croissant Day offers!

One to have firmly on your radar next week: AED 1 croissants!

For World Croissant Day, Publiq at Four Points Sheraton SZR is taking over the city with a croissant takeover. They’ll be setting up a generous buffet stacked with croissants in different sizes and loaded with delicious toppings like raclette, pistachio and chocolate fondue.

And here’s the part everyone’s going to line up for: mini croissants for just AED 1, available outside Publiq on the same day. So cancel plans, follow the butter, and thank us later.

Deets:

Where: Publiq at Four Points Sheraton SZR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Publiq European Bistro (@publiqdubai)

5. Dubai’s biggest sporting weekend is back

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic returns this January 22–25, 2026, bringing world-class golf, live entertainment and festival-style vibes to Emirates Golf Club.

Across four action-packed days, the biggest names in golf go head-to-head for the Rolex Series $9 million prize fund…there’s plenty of viewing spots around the course, amazing food trucks, live music and entertainment for all ages. It’s a fun-packed social event as much as a sporting one.

The best part? General admission is free on Thursday and Friday, and kids aged 17 and under get free entry!

When: January 22–25, 2026

Where: Emirates Golf Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hero Dubai Desert Classic (@dubaidcgolf)

4. A roaming pasta station brunch by the infinity pool

Lazy Saturdays just found their upgrade.

Luma Lounge at Address Creek Harbour is launching a new Creek Side Lazy Brunch, and it’s exactly the kind of plan you want locked in every weekend. Set at the pool lounge, you get to enjoy a Mediterranean and Levant-inspired looovely menu by the infinity pool and unbeatable views of the Creek glistening in front of you.

Good news for those who are looking to not move a muscle this weekend as well, cus they’ve got a roaming pasta station and a sizzling live BBQ station that’s bringing you your fav carbs to you.

Deets:

Where: Luma Pool Lounge, Address Creek Harbour

When: Every Saturday, 2pm to 5pm

Price: AED 299 per person | AED 350 with beverages

Bookings: Call 04 275 8833 or email Dineatcreek@addresshotels.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Address Creek Harbour (@addresscreekharbour)

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

3. Tom Odell brings “Another Love” to Coca-Cola Arena

The viral playlist is coming to life at Coca-Cola Arena this weekend.

From the moment Another Love took over playlists around the world, Odell’s music has been known for its raw honesty and emotional pull. His latest album, A Wonderful Life, dives even deeper, reflecting on life, hope and human connection, written during months on the road.

It’s going to be a night of heart-felt vocals, piano-led melodies, fan faves and some exciting new material from the singer that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

When: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

More deets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

2. A bibliophile’s paradise at Dubai Festival City

Book lovers, if you haven’t marked this one on your calendar…what are you even doing?

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has returned to Dubai this January, bringing together some of the brightest minds in storytelling for a week-long celebration of books, ideas and conversation.

Held at InterContinental Dubai Festival City from January 21 to 27, the festival offers something for everyone, from headline talks with global literary stars to workshops, debates, hands-on sessions for aspiring writers, to magical poetry nights under the stars.

With nearly 200 sessions and voices from around the world, it’s an amazing space to learn and find your next big inspiration from.

When: January 21–27, 2026

Where: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

More deets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmiratesLitFest (@emirateslitfest)

1. Enjoy art at the Al Quoz Arts Fest

Al Quoz is getting its creative glow-up as Quoz Arts Fest 2026 takes over Alserkal Avenue for a weekend dedicated to art, culture and all things offbeat. Running from January 24–25, the annual festival brings together artists, performers, musicians and creative brains from the region and beyond.

It’ll be your space of artsy calling – with galleries, live performances, experimental installations, talks, food pop-ups and music all woven into one walkable, high-energy cultural playground. It’s the kind of festival that introduces you to something unexpected around every corner.

When: Saturday & Sunday, January 24–25, 2026

Where: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal (@quozartsfest)

BONUS: The legend A.R Rahman will be performing in Abu Dhabi TODAY!

The iconic, legendary (there aren’t many adjectives that could describe this evergreen composer) – A.R. Rahman will take the stage to perform a symphony of his global hits.

From the award-winning melodies of Slumdog Millionaire to the chart-toppers that have defined generations, Rahman’s music has brought people together and it will do so again at the Yas Island today.

Thousands of fans united, singing along to the tunes that have moved hearts worldwide – *SIGH*

When: 23rd January 2026 (TODAY!!!)

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: Grab them from Etihad Arena, Platinumlist or Virgin Megastore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

READ NEXT: Top 10 Food Trends Taking Over Dubai’s Scene In 2026!