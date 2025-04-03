Dubai Will Launch Driverless Taxis By 2026

Dubai’s Driverless Taxis Are Coming Soon

Dubai is taking a futuristic leap with the launch of driverless taxis, set to hit the roads in 2026! The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a game-changing partnership with Uber and Baidu, two global transportation giants, to introduce autonomous cabs across the city.

#RTA has expanded its global partnerships with leading autonomous driving technology providers to deploy autonomous taxis in #Dubai. The collaboration includes a strategic partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), who will launch AVs in… pic.twitter.com/LuB1fPjXBt — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 2, 2025

How Will It Work?

Residents and visitors will soon be able to hail a self-driving taxi using Uber’s WeRide platform or Baidu’s Apollo Go app. Before the full rollout, a trial phase in 2025 will test the service with a safety driver behind the wheel. If all goes well, Dubai will have 1,000 driverless taxis operating by 2026, and 4,000 by 2030, making transportation more efficient and accessible for everyone, including senior citizens and people of determination.

Apollo Go is officially coming to Dubai — partnering with @rta_dubai to launch autonomous driving testing and services in the city! 🤝🚗 Under the strategic cooperation agreement, Apollo Go will deploy the first 100 fully autonomous RT6 robotaxis in Dubai this year, scaling up… pic.twitter.com/lZT9aFZ6x1 — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) March 28, 2025

Dubai’s move toward autonomous transport is part of a bigger vision; 25% of public transport will be driverless by 2030. Officials predict a 12% drop in traffic accidents, a 13% boost in productivity, and savings of Dhs22 billion through lower costs and reduced pollution. With fewer accidents, smoother rides, and cutting-edge technology, Dubai’s transport future is looking smarter than ever.

WATCH: Sharjah Bids Farewell to Safeer Mall! Self-Driving Taxis, UAE Hits 40°C, Dubai-Mumbai in 2 Hours!

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!