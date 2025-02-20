Dubai’s Top 11 Suhoor Spots to Try This Ramadan

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Whether you’re after a traditional feast, a laid-back shisha lounge, or a pretty garden setting, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top 11 suhoor spots in Dubai, ranked from great to must-visit this Holy Month.
For those who like their suhoor served with a side of elegance, Peacock Alley at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the perfect spot. Indulge in a platter of hot and cold mezze, packed with authentic Arabic flavors, in a stylish late-night setting.
Important Bits:
What: Mezze platter with traditional flavors
When: From 10pm (daily)
Where: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Price: AED 200 per person
Perched atop the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, St. Trop serves up a sleek suhoor experience with a menu featuring two hot and cold mezze, a main dish (think shawarma wrap or shakshouka) & a sweet finale like sticky date pudding. The chic vibes and cityscape make it a great spot for a relaxed gathering.
Important Bits:
What: Set menu with mezze, main & dessert
When: 9pm – 1am (daily)
Where: Waldorf Astoria DIFC
Price: AED 195
If you’re in the mood for a calm and cozy spot, Raffles Garden delivers. This hidden gem offers a suhoor menu filled with traditional dishes in a peaceful, open-air setting, perfect for winding down before the fast begins.
Important Bits:
What: À la carte menu of traditional dishes
When: 9pm – 1am (daily)
Where: Raffles Dubai, Wafi
Imagine dining beneath olive trees, surrounded by shimmering lakes and lush lawns. El Nafoura at The Address Montgomerie sets the scene for a picture-perfect suhoor. Live music and performances add to the ambiance while you savor a variety of Mediterranean and Arabic delights.
Important Bits:
What: Traditional and Mediterranean dishes with live entertainment
When: 10pm – 2:30 am
Where: The Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills
Price: AED 190 per person (21+)
Located by the serene Dubai Creek, Skafos offers a curated set menu featuring hot and cold mezze, with mains like lamb kofta and eggs shakshuka. It’s the perfect spot to relax by the water with family and friends.
Important Bits:
What: Set menu with mezze and mains
When: 9:30pm – 2am
Where: Hilton Dubai Al Seef
Price: AED 99 (AED 49 for kids 6-12)
Suhoor with an elegant twist in Fairuz Garden at Fairmont The Palm offers an à la carte menu filled with Arabic delicacies, an international cheese spread, and warming soups, all accompanied by soothing live oud music.
Important Bits:
What: À la carte menu with Arabic and international delights
When: 9pm – 3am
Where: Fairmont The Palm
A cozy, no-fuss spot for classic Lebanese suhoor! Expect a delicious platter of hummus, moutabal, fatteh, manouche, and more, paired with tea, coffee, or sahlab. Simple, authentic & satisfying.
Important Bits:
What: Lebanese suhoor platter
When: 9pm – closing time
Where: Al Beiruti, Umm Al Sheif
Price: AED 88 per person
If you’re after something more extravagant, Palazzo Versace’s Hikayat Ramadan Garden is an unmissable experience. With dreamy Arabian decor and a lavish à la carte suhoor menu, this place is all about luxury and tradition.
Important Bits:
What: Suhoor under the stars with an à la carte menu
When: 9pm – 3am (last order 2:30am)
Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai
Price: AED 200 minimum spend per person
For a suhoor with an Anatolian twist, Blue Door at Delano Dubai is the place to be. Their à la carte menu is packed with Turkish delicacies like Hatay hummus, pan-fried goat cheese with honey, and grilled octopus. The dreamy garden setting by the sea is the cherry on top.
Important Bits:
What: À la carte menu of Anatolian delicacies
When: 10:30pm – 12:00am
Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters
With the Burj Al Arab as your backdrop, Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Ramadan Garden offers an unforgettable suhoor under the stars. Indulge in a lavish spread featuring live cooking stations, mixed grills, and local favorites while enjoying the cool ocean breeze.
Important Bits:
What: Suhoor with live stations and traditional favorites
When: 9:30pm – 1am
Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Price: AED 210 per person
Taking the top spot is The Majlis at DWTC, a legendary Ramadan destination offering an authentic suhoor in a breathtaking setting. Expect traditional dishes, private Majlis options, and an experience that feels like a true cultural immersion.
Important Bits:
What: A signature suhoor experience in a stunning Majlis setting
When: 9pm – 3am
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre
Price: AED 160 minimum spend per person
