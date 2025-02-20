Dubai’s Top 11 Suhoor Spots to Try This Ramadan

Ramadan nights in Dubai are nothing short of magical & iftar might get all the hype, but the real MVP is suhoor!

Whether you’re after a traditional feast, a laid-back shisha lounge, or a pretty garden setting, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top 11 suhoor spots in Dubai, ranked from great to must-visit this Holy Month.

11. Peacock Alley: The Chic Late-Night Suhoor

For those who like their suhoor served with a side of elegance, Peacock Alley at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the perfect spot. Indulge in a platter of hot and cold mezze, packed with authentic Arabic flavors, in a stylish late-night setting.

Important Bits:

What: Mezze platter with traditional flavors

When: From 10pm (daily)

Where: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Price: AED 200 per person

10. St. Trop: Rooftop Suhoor with a View

Perched atop the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, St. Trop serves up a sleek suhoor experience with a menu featuring two hot and cold mezze, a main dish (think shawarma wrap or shakshouka) & a sweet finale like sticky date pudding. The chic vibes and cityscape make it a great spot for a relaxed gathering.

Important Bits:

What: Set menu with mezze, main & dessert

When: 9pm – 1am (daily)

Where: Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Price: AED 195

9. Raffles Garden: Tranquil Suhoor Under the Stars

If you’re in the mood for a calm and cozy spot, Raffles Garden delivers. This hidden gem offers a suhoor menu filled with traditional dishes in a peaceful, open-air setting, perfect for winding down before the fast begins.

Important Bits:

What: À la carte menu of traditional dishes

When: 9pm – 1am (daily)

Where: Raffles Dubai, Wafi

8. The Address Montgomerie: Suhoor Under the Olive Trees

Imagine dining beneath olive trees, surrounded by shimmering lakes and lush lawns. El Nafoura at The Address Montgomerie sets the scene for a picture-perfect suhoor. Live music and performances add to the ambiance while you savor a variety of Mediterranean and Arabic delights.

Important Bits:

What: Traditional and Mediterranean dishes with live entertainment

When: 10pm – 2:30 am

Where: The Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills

Price: AED 190 per person (21+)

7. Skafos: A Taste of the Levant

Located by the serene Dubai Creek, Skafos offers a curated set menu featuring hot and cold mezze, with mains like lamb kofta and eggs shakshuka. It’s the perfect spot to relax by the water with family and friends.

Important Bits:

What: Set menu with mezze and mains

When: 9:30pm – 2am

Where: Hilton Dubai Al Seef

Price: AED 99 (AED 49 for kids 6-12)

6. Fairuz Garden: Suhoor with Live Oud Music

Suhoor with an elegant twist in Fairuz Garden at Fairmont The Palm offers an à la carte menu filled with Arabic delicacies, an international cheese spread, and warming soups, all accompanied by soothing live oud music.

Important Bits:

What: À la carte menu with Arabic and international delights

When: 9pm – 3am

Where: Fairmont The Palm

5. Al Beiruti: Lebanese Comfort Food

A cozy, no-fuss spot for classic Lebanese suhoor! Expect a delicious platter of hummus, moutabal, fatteh, manouche, and more, paired with tea, coffee, or sahlab. Simple, authentic & satisfying.

Important Bits:

What: Lebanese suhoor platter

When: 9pm – closing time

Where: Al Beiruti, Umm Al Sheif

Price: AED 88 per person

4. Palazzo Versace Dubai: The Hikayat Ramadan Garden

If you’re after something more extravagant, Palazzo Versace’s Hikayat Ramadan Garden is an unmissable experience. With dreamy Arabian decor and a lavish à la carte suhoor menu, this place is all about luxury and tradition.

Important Bits:

What: Suhoor under the stars with an à la carte menu

When: 9pm – 3am (last order 2:30am)

Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai

Price: AED 200 minimum spend per person

3. Blue Door, Delano Dubai: A Turkish Delight

For a suhoor with an Anatolian twist, Blue Door at Delano Dubai is the place to be. Their à la carte menu is packed with Turkish delicacies like Hatay hummus, pan-fried goat cheese with honey, and grilled octopus. The dreamy garden setting by the sea is the cherry on top.

Important Bits:

What: À la carte menu of Anatolian delicacies

When: 10:30pm – 12:00am

Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters

2. Jumeirah Beach Hotel: The Ramadan Garden Experience

With the Burj Al Arab as your backdrop, Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Ramadan Garden offers an unforgettable suhoor under the stars. Indulge in a lavish spread featuring live cooking stations, mixed grills, and local favorites while enjoying the cool ocean breeze.

Important Bits:

What: Suhoor with live stations and traditional favorites

When: 9:30pm – 1am

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Price: AED 210 per person

1. The Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre: A Signature Ramadan Experience

Taking the top spot is The Majlis at DWTC, a legendary Ramadan destination offering an authentic suhoor in a breathtaking setting. Expect traditional dishes, private Majlis options, and an experience that feels like a true cultural immersion.

Important Bits:

What: A signature suhoor experience in a stunning Majlis setting

When: 9pm – 3am

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Price: AED 160 minimum spend per person

