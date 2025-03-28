Money Can’t Buy Happiness But It Can Get You EPIC Deals At Unisat Ajman

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Get ready to treat yourself this long weekend with unbeatable deals at Unisat Ajman! Whether you’re looking to explore fresh new arrivals, grab limited-time bundles, or score massive discounts, this mega store has everything you need at prices that will blow you away. Don’t miss out—your next favorite drink is just waiting for you!
Unisat Emirates is bringing in fresh new products, and this weekend is the perfect time to explore them all! Whether you’re looking for something classic or want to try something new, they’ve got it all under one roof.
Why settle for just one when you can get more for less? Unisat is rolling out crazy bundle deals and offers, making sure you leave with the best picks at unbeatable prices.
Midweek blues? Not anymore! Wednesdays just got a whole lot better with up to 20% off on select bottles aaandd more is always better… Unisat is making sure you don’t leave empty-handed!
Offers are valid at Unisat Emirates, Unisat Lucky, and Unisat Al Zahra stores.
The best part? You can shop without a special permit! Just walk in, pick your favorites, and check out hassle-free. Stock up and spend AED 500+ to unlock amazing extra rewards— the more you shop, the bigger the surprises!
