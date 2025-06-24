Escape The Heat From Just AED 284: Your Ultimate Beachside Staycation Awaits!

Let’s be honest—summer in the UAE can get a quite intense…

BUT there’s a way to beat the heat and level up the fun without even leaving the country!

Pack your bags (and the floaties), because BM Beach Hotel in Ras Al Khaimah has your perfect family staycation all wrapped up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BM Hotels & Resorts (@bmhotelsresorts)

Whether you’re crafting the ultimate sandcastle, diving into their brand-new family rooms, or whooshing down the epic new waterslide pool, it’s all about making memories and cooling off in style.

Here’s the best part…

Starting from just AED 284, you get a comfy stay plus breakfast for two adults and two kids under 6, full beach access, and a bunch of fun activities to keep everyone smiling!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BM Hotels & Resorts (@bmhotelsresorts)

Oh and another perk that you can’t say no to: the hotel is also offering 30% OFF on direct bookings!So this isn’t just a break from routine — it’s a summer celebration waiting to happen! Grab the crew, ditch the stress, and head to BM Beach Hotel for a staycation that’s all about sunshine, laughter, and family vibes.

BOOK ASAP and make this summer worthwhile!