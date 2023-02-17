EXCLUSIVE: DJ Khaled Spills On Finding A New Rhythm With The New #CommitToNothing Campaign

You have to be living under a rock not to have seen the DJ Khaled X Sun and Sands Sports’ #CommitToNothing campaign. It’s there on the biggest of Dubai’s billboards, plays in practically EVERY YouTube ad, and the quirky ‘Commit To Nothing’ endorsement effectively encourages people to re-imagine their journey in sports.

DJ Khaled (American DJ, record producer and rapper) has always been known for his infectious positivity and “we the best” attitude. So it comes as no surprise that he’s the face of the #CommitToNothing campaign by Sun and Sands Sports. In an exclusive interview with Lovin Dubai, the famous artist shares his thoughts on the campaign and how it relates to his life and music.

‘When you find something you like, find another one’ – DJ Khaled is challenging the boundaries with Sun and Sands Sports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun & Sand Sports | part of GMG (@sssports)

“There are many paths we can take to achieve our goals, not just one”

When asked about the importance of the #CommitToNothing campaign, DJ Khaled had this to say:

It means be creative and try new ways and ideas. If it is a thought of mine, it is achievable. There are many paths we can take to achieve our goals, not just one. I want everyone to know, not to limit yourself to anything. All things are possible!

This message of the unlimited potential and the importance of trying new things is what the campaign is all about.

Trying new sports, collabing with new artists and trying new things in music can open doors to new opportunities and success.

When asked about how the campaign message relates to his music, DJ Khaled shared,

I’m blessed to work with so many incredible artists and icons, which has resulted in success. The more you work with others and share your gifts, the greater the return.

DJ Khaled also reminisced about the first time he tried something new and loved it, stating,

I remember the first time I tried my hand at producing music. I loved it so much that I couldn’t stop and now, I’m here today.

DJ Khaled scores a hole-in-one when it comes to embracing the possibilities

When asked if there was any specific sport he fell in love with through the SSS campaign, DJ Khaled revealed,

A few months ago I tried golf and have been hooked on the sport since that day. I practice daily as I have fallen in love with the game and it makes me focus on a specific goal…to be great!

What an excellent example of how trying new things can lead to unexpected passions and goals that you never thought possible.

Lastly, for those who find sports intimidating, DJ Khaled shares this message:

Sports can definitely be intimidating, but it’s better to at least try the sport then make your judgement on whether you’d like to continue with it or not. Remember, anything is possible with God, hard work and determination.

The #CommitToNothing campaign is all about breaking barriers and trying new things, and DJ Khaled is the perfect ambassador for that message.

So, if you’ve been hesitant to try a new sport or activity, take a page out of DJ Khaled’s book and embrace the possibilities that come with trying something new

Who knows… you might just discover a new passion and open new doors for success. #CommitToNothing and let your potential shine.