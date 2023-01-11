EXCLUSIVE: Viral TikToker Baymabay Creates Content Inspired By The Diversity In Dubai

You’ve definitely seen this creator on your ‘for you’ page. He’s always putting the safety of Dubai to the test and filming it for his TikTok. He’s BaymaBay.

He’s originally from Turkmenistan, he’s been living in the UAE for 5 years and creating content for 2. His name is Baymammet Sarybekov and he’s known as Baymabay on his socials.

BaymaBay is known for creating comedic content inspired by the diversity in Dubai

One of the most successful videos he’s done is a reaction video of how people from different nationalities react when a car behind them flashes one too many times. The video has got 4.4 million views and counting.

BaymaBay creates relatable content but also ones about the safety of the city which have gone super viral

Comments encourage Bayma to try to leave a phone or wallet in a public place and come back later to see if it’s still there. He’s tested this one out many times, leaving a phone to charge on the floor and reserving a table with a wallet.

While most of his content is positive, some has been called into question

He very much draws inspiration from the many nationalities of people living in Dubai by impersonating them in some videos but they are not always well received by his audience.

In this video, he guesses the nationality of the owners of several cars. He said that Nissan Sunny was owned by an Indian resident and people in the comments were not liking it.

His content based on nationalities has been called into question a number of times throughout his content creation career, with many criticizing his content choices and others heralding it as simply funny.

Watch the full interview with Baymabay on the Lovin Dubai Show