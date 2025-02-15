Experience A Ramadan Retreat Like No Other On The QE2!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai’s most historic floating hotel is setting the stage for an unforgettable Ramadan!
This legendary cruise liner-turned-hotel is serving up an indulgent Iftar at Lido Restaurant and rolling out exclusive corporate and private event packages to make your Ramadan celebrations extra special.
Picture this…a lavish buffet spread of Middle Eastern delicacies and international favorites, slow-cooked lamb ouzi, sizzling grills, and decadent desserts like kunafa and um ali—all while soaking in serene sea views. The ambiance? Pure magic.
Host an unforgettable Iftar or Suhoor aboard the QE2, where stunning indoor and alfresco venues set the stage for an exceptional gathering. Whether entertaining clients or celebrating with your team, the bespoke menu and seamless service ensure a night to remember.
Why stop at dinner when you can make it a staycation?
Don’t miss out on an iconic Ramadan experience aboard Dubai’s only floating hotel. Whether it’s Iftar, Suhoor, or a relaxing staycation, the QE2 promises a celebration steeped in history, hospitality, and the true spirit of Ramadan.
+971 4 526 8888 | Reservations.qe2@accor.com | www.qe2.com
Book now and make this Ramadan unforgettable!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service