Experience A Ramadan Retreat Like No Other On The QE2!

Rohama Batool
By

Dubai’s most historic floating hotel is setting the stage for an unforgettable Ramadan!

If you’re looking for a dining experience that blends heritage, luxury, and culinary excellence, look no further than the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2)

This legendary cruise liner-turned-hotel is serving up an indulgent Iftar at Lido Restaurant and rolling out exclusive corporate and private event packages to make your Ramadan celebrations extra special.

Feast like royalty this Ramadan at Lido Restaurant!

Picture this…a lavish buffet spread of Middle Eastern delicacies and international favorites, slow-cooked lamb ouzi, sizzling grills, and decadent desserts like kunafa and um ali—all while soaking in serene sea views. The ambiance? Pure magic.

Host an unforgettable Iftar or Suhoor aboard the QE2, where stunning indoor and alfresco venues set the stage for an exceptional gathering. Whether entertaining clients or celebrating with your team, the bespoke menu and seamless service ensure a night to remember.

Sail into Serenity this Ramadan with a Luxurious Staycation Aboard the QE2!

Why stop at dinner when you can make it a staycation?

This Ramadan, enjoy a 24-hour stay with a free sea-view room upgrade, in-room Suhoor or buffet breakfast, and an exclusive 20% discount on Iftar Al Malika

  • Valid: 1st March – 29th March 2025
  • Stay, Dine & Unwind!

Don’t miss out on an iconic Ramadan experience aboard Dubai’s only floating hotel. Whether it’s Iftar, Suhoor, or a relaxing staycation, the QE2 promises a celebration steeped in history, hospitality, and the true spirit of Ramadan.

Imp deets

+971 4 526 8888 | Reservations.qe2@accor.com | www.qe2.com

Book now and make this Ramadan unforgettable!

