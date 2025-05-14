Explore SO/ Dubai Hotel And Discover What The Buzz Is Really About!

Looking to spice up your dining diary with experiences that serve vibes as much as food?

SO/ DUBAI Hotel in Uptown Dubai is serving up a flavour-packed line-up—from chic French brunches and bold Pan-Asian feasts to their signature Liquid Therapy afternoons, that are a guaranteed good time. Alert your WhatsApp crew, this swanky Uptown hotel is hopping almost every night of the week!

SOAKED is the liquid therapy you need for the Soul (and your Saturday)

Introducing SOAKED , the freshest brunch concept we’ve seen yet: a ladies’ poolside liquid brunch!

And just when we thought we’d seen it all, Dubai never fails to impress!

It’s the ultimate celebration of sisterhood, but SUMMER themed! Expect non-stop laughs, memorable convos, and a splash of bubblies.

DJ Milla, straight from Brazil is also spinning all your fave Pop Diva tracks – think Beyoncé meets Britney, with a remix twist you’ll be lip-syncing to in your sunnies!!!

And what’s therapy without comfort food?

All you ladies get complimentary fries with the topping of your choice!! But…everything else is à la carte.

House Beverage and Fries: AED 199, With house beverages for gents: AED 299

Saturdays, 1–4 PM

Podium Level 7, Uptown Tower

Discover a piece of Paris at Uptown Marché, a brunch concept chez Brasserie

Step into the charm of a Parisian street market every Saturday at Uptown Marché, the lively new brunch at Brasserie Uptown.

With live carving station, made-to-order French-inspired dishes, and beret-clad hostesses setting the scene, it’s a stylish, feel-good affair that blends food, flair, and community. Pick your own fresh ingredients, chat with the chefs, sip from one of three bars, and explore the Boulangerie, Rotisserie, and Patisserie—plus a local market supporting female artists and makers!

It’s brunch with heart and haute cuisine

Booking link’s right here!

With Soft Drinks: AED 295, With House Pours: AED 495 (+AED 165 Laurent Perrier)

Level P6 (Hotel Lobby), Uptown Tower, JLT

Saturdays, 1–4 PM

Save the date for TUK TUK Tuesdays at The Citronelle Club

Hop in! It’s street food glamour, every Tuesday night.

Tuk Tuk Tuesdays at The Citronelle Club are your new midweek escape—an all-you-can-eat elevated Asian street food feast served with serious style every Tuesday from 6PM to 11PM. Dive into bold flavours from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and beyond, with dishes like Korean Fried Chicken, Thai Som Tum, and Japanese Takoyaki—all ordered via a personalized menu card.

Sip on wild and wonderful cocktails like the Ramen Cold Noodles (yes, it’s a drink!) or the playful Taro Boba, plus enjoy bottomless drinks for just AED 100 more.

With a live DJ spinning soulful beats, it’s a Tuesday that tastes like anything but!

Bottomless drinks: AED 100, Food ONLY: AED 225, Free Flow Drinks: AED 325

The Citronelle Club, SO/ Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower

Tuesday, 8–11PM

Make every Thursday chic with the APRTV at Savant

Based on how in-the-know you are about what’s happening in town, We assume you saw that Savant has declared Thursdays the new Friday. In true Italian style, spending AED 140 on drinks gives you access to a fantastico spread of antipasti, cold cuts, bruschetta, and more.

The French touch? Our cheese and bread selection, of course…

THIS is your Thursday plan. Period.

Drinks with food spread: AED 140

APRTV Savant, Level P6 (Hotel Lobby), Uptown Tower, JLT

Thursdays, 6-10PM

Embark on a flavor safari at Tiger Brunch

Get ready to roar!

The Citronelle Club invites you to start your weekend in style every Friday night at their Tiger Brunch!

This high-energy Pan-Asian night brunch brings the heat with punchy cocktails and funky house beats under the city lights. Kick off with zesty salads, Korean Fried Chicken, and moreish mains like Tamarind Sea Bream and Wok Fried Rice, then end on a high with The Bamboo Show—an Insta-worthy dessert spread of mochi, fruit, and sweets.

With live DJ Nicki Nicole, great vibes and great prices, your Fridays just got fierce!!!

Starting from: AED 280-450 (Moet upgrade for AED 200)

The Citronelle Club, SO/ Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower, Uptown

Friday, 8-11PM

Tables fill FAST – Stay up to date with every hopping party through Instagram right here or check out their website