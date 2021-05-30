Latest
A Dubai Taxi Driver Took A Wrong Turn And Landed ON Emirates Golf Course
A Dubai Taxi driver takes a wrong turn and finds himself in the middle of Faldo golf course.
Not a good day at the office…
A Dubai taxi driver took a wrong turn and found himself on the 9th hole of The Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club. The story was posted to Facebook last week and the image has gone WhatsApp viral. The driver would have followed the golf buggy path for nine holes before reaching this point, but fortunately judging by the pic, it looks like he finally found some people to steer him in the right direction.
So were teeing off on the 9th at the faldo, and genuinely a taxi driver pulls up on the 9th on the cart path asking for directions to the club house! They never cease to amaze me. BTW he had to have driven the whole front 9 to get there
Date of image unknown. Post via Facebook. DM for credits
When it’s just not your day
Read: The UAE Has Approved The World’s First Treatment For COVID-19
A treatment for COVID-19!
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of a highly effective new treatment for COVID-19, becoming the first country in the world to do so, according to Wam.ae.
The new treatment, created by GSK is called Sotrovimab and offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85% when administered to patients as an early treatment for COVID-19.
The UAE has authorized the emergency use of Sotrovimab for the treatment of patients aged 12 years or older with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease who are at risk of progression to hospitalisation or death.