A Dubai Taxi Driver Took A Wrong Turn And Landed ON Emirates Golf Course

A Dubai Taxi driver takes a wrong turn and finds himself in the middle of Faldo golf course.

Not a good day at the office…

A Dubai taxi driver took a wrong turn and found himself on the 9th hole of The Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club. The story was posted to Facebook last week and the image has gone WhatsApp viral. The driver would have followed the golf buggy path for nine holes before reaching this point, but fortunately judging by the pic, it looks like he finally found some people to steer him in the right direction.

So were teeing off on the 9th at the faldo, and genuinely a taxi driver pulls up on the 9th on the cart path asking for directions to the club house! They never cease to amaze me. BTW he had to have driven the whole front 9 to get there

