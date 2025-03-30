Faz3 Shares A First Look Of The New Royal Baby For Eid!

Finally got a glimpse of our 1-week-old princess!

Our Eidi is here… HH Sheikh Hamdan just shared a first look of baby HH Sheikha Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum as he wished his followers Eid-al-Fitr Mubarak!

She’s so…tinyyyy. Just a baby.

The baby’s birth was announced just a week ago on March 22

Sheikha Hind is the newest addition to the royal family, and we can’t wait to see Faz3 serve dad goals on his gram soon!

