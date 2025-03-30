Latest

Faz3 Shares A First Look Of The New Royal Baby For Eid!

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Finally got a glimpse of our 1-week-old princess!

Our Eidi is here… HH Sheikh Hamdan just shared a first look of baby HH Sheikha Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum as he wished his followers Eid-al-Fitr Mubarak!

She’s so…tinyyyy. Just a baby.

 

The baby’s birth was announced just a week ago on March 22

Sheikha Hind is the newest addition to the royal family, and we can’t wait to see Faz3 serve dad goals on his gram soon!

ALSO READ: HH Sheikh Hamdan Just Announced The Birth Of A Baby Girl!

ALSO READ: WATCH: A Rare Video Of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Wife HH Sheikha Hind

