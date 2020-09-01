د . إAEDSRر . س

Amazing Footage: Fazza's Birdies Are Ready To Fly The Nest!

The feel good story of July is back with a second installment and it’s all thanks to HH Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Last month, an opportunistic bird chose to nest on the G-Wagon belonging to the Crown Prince of Dubai. And instead of shooing the family away, HH chose to CORDON OFF the entire area and allow the family nest in peace.

Soon, the birdies hatched and now it looks like they’re all grown up!

WATCH: Fazza shared footage of the small family who are ready to fly the nest… adorbs!

