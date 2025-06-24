Festival Plaza Jebel Ali Just Leveled Up And You’re Going To Want In On The Fun!

Get ready, Dubai! Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali is turning up the excitement with a wave of thrilling new additions that are guaranteed to make your next visit unforgettable. Whether you’re a home décor enthusiast, a family on the lookout for weekend plans, or just someone who loves discovering new spots – this one’s for you.

Say hello to Scorpion Club: your new weekend hangout VERY SOON!

This next-level entertainment zone is unlike anything else in the South of Dubai. Think bowling, darts, sniper shooting, billiards, snooker, and interactive games – all in one immersive space. Whether you’re competing with friends or bringing the whole fam, this place will blend classic games with cutting-edge tech for a whole new kind of fun.

Calling all interior lovers – your dream shopping spree starts now!

Danube Home is landing at the Festival Plaza, bringing its chic and affordable home solutions for every room in your house.

Crate & Barrel Bazaar is expanding at Festival Plaza with a second store—this one dedicated to outdoor furniture. Expect stylish, premium pieces at budget-friendly prices, with year-round savings still in play.

And fan-favorite Pan Home is expanding, meaning more styles, more inspiration, and more reasons to refresh your space.

So why pick THIS mall to shop at?

Because it’s where home, family, and fun come together! From stylish interiors to immersive entertainment, Festival Plaza is quickly becoming the ultimate destination for those who want to shop smart, play hard, and experience something new.

So, what are you waiting for? Round up your crew, bring your wish list, and make your way to Festival Plaza – where the good times (and great deals) just keep rolling.