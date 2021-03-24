د . إAEDSRر . س

HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum The Finance Minister Of The UAE Has Died

Tributes are flowing in following the sad death of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum,  Finance Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

“My brother, my support, my companion,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai started the tributes online for his brother, the UAE finance minister.

Government news agency WAM also reported the death, more details to follow.

The government news agency also reported the death this morning

