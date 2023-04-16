د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Airlines Temporarily Cancelled Flights To And From Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict

Civil unrest has taken over Sudan within the past couple of days. More than 50 civilians were reported dead. Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the presidential palace and clashes erupted with the army. RSF stated that they had taken over the airports in the city of Merowe and El-Obeid; however, gunfire can also be heard across Khartoum.

UAE airlines have cancelled flights heading to or from Khartoum, Sudan

In a statement on the Emirates Airlines website, Emirates said “Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to/from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled from 15th April till 17th April. In addition to the Emirates flights, flydubai flights to/from Khartoum have been cancelled from 15th April till 17th April.”

People are assuming that flights are diverting to not overpass Sudan

Flights should resume on April 17

