UAE Airlines Temporarily Cancelled Flights To And From Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict

Civil unrest has taken over Sudan within the past couple of days. More than 50 civilians were reported dead. Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the presidential palace and clashes erupted with the army. RSF stated that they had taken over the airports in the city of Merowe and El-Obeid; however, gunfire can also be heard across Khartoum.

UAE airlines have cancelled flights heading to or from Khartoum, Sudan

In a statement on the Emirates Airlines website, Emirates said “Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to/from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled from 15th April till 17th April. In addition to the Emirates flights, flydubai flights to/from Khartoum have been cancelled from 15th April till 17th April.”

Image via @Time_SRT_News / Twitter

People are assuming that flights are diverting to not overpass Sudan

Emirates flight #EK262 from Sao Paulo to Dubai diverting to Dar es Salaam. Reason for diversion unknown but does not seem technical. My thinking – no overflights to Sudan, so a different route means more fuel. And to refuel, only airport in the region that can take an A380 is Dar pic.twitter.com/KdiuZEf9OF — The Kenyan Aviator (@kenyanaviator) April 15, 2023

Flights should resume on April 17

Pray for my lil brother, his connection flight from #Dubai to #PortSudan was interrupted at The #Khartoum Airport and he is sheltering at a nearby building 🤲🏾 #Sudan — Abdullah Eissa (@AbooodTJ) April 15, 2023

